Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid has emerged as one of the most profitable genre releases of 2025. The film reportedly had an estimated budget of $60 million. Applying the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, it needed approximately $150 million in worldwide earnings to break even.

With its current global total standing of $247.8 million, the film has comfortably surpassed that mark, generating an estimated profit of $97.8 million, and it is still playing in theaters. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the film has also become Paul Feig’s second-highest-grossing directorial outing to date. It trails only his 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, which earned $289.1 million worldwide. Whether The Housemaid can bridge the remaining $41.3 million gap appears uncertain, given its current stage in the theatrical run.

Nevertheless, the thriller now ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, outperforming titles such as Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and One Battle After Another. And now, it is on the verge of surpassing one of the most profitable horror films in cinema history. We’re talking about the iconic found-footage horror venture, The Blair Witch Project, which earned over 4,000 times its production budget. Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn to outgross it at the worldwide box office.

The Housemaid vs. The Blair Witch Project – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, as per data from Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $118.2 million

International: $129.6 million

Worldwide: $247.8 million

The Blair Witch Project – Box Office Summary

North America: $140.5 million

International: $108.1 million

Worldwide: $248.6 million

At the worldwide box office, The Housemaid is currently behind The Blair Witch Project by a margin of just $0.8 million. While the 1999 horror film earned significantly more in North America, The Housemaid has made up for it with stronger international numbers.

Given that The Housemaid is still playing in theaters, it is just a matter of time before it closes this remaining gap in the coming days, allowing it to outgross one of the most profitable horror films ever made in pure box office terms. However, the found-footage phenomenon’s historic achievement, turning a $60,000 production into a near-$250 million worldwide haul, should remain unmatched in terms of return on investment.

The Housemaid – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Iron Lung North America Box Office: Mark Fischbach Starrer Roars With $3M+ In Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News