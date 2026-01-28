The Housemaid has enjoyed a strong box-office run since its December 19 release last year. The Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer has emerged as one of Lionsgate’s most profitable releases in recent years and is now on course to become the distributor’s biggest success to date. Within only 39 days of release, the Paul Feig-directed erotic thriller has delivered a striking financial performance against a modest production spend, placing it firmly among the studio’s standout titles.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance So Far

According to The Numbers, worldwide earnings for The Housemaid have reached $295 million. Domestic collections in the US account for $115.6 million, while overseas markets have delivered a powerful $179.4 million.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

Domestic – $115.6 million

International – $179.4 million

Worldwide – $295 million

International audiences have shown sustained interest, even with major releases like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash competing for attention. The film’s strong turnout outside North America has become one of the defining elements of its performance, while the US market has provided consistent support every week.

The Housemaid Weekend Box Office Performance

Following a release across 3,015 theaters, the film has continued to pull in more than $3 million every weekend. Recent weather disruptions across several regions failed to slow its pace. Last weekend alone, the movie earned $3.9 million from 3,007 theaters in the US, resulting in a per-screen average of $1,311.

The Housemaid Profit Margins Soar Beyond Expectations

With a production budget of $35 million, the film’s break-even figure was estimated at $87.5 million. Surpassing that mark long ago, the current $295 million total places the film at 3.3 times its break-even figure. Converted into percentage terms, that equals a 237% gain over the break-even target. Lionsgate stands as the clear winner, while the result also marks a strong rebound moment for Sydney Sweeney following a difficult 2025.

Current projections suggest The Housemaid could close its worldwide run near the $350 million range. Additional weeks in theaters signal that further gains remain firmly on the table.

The Housemaid: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Millie, a desperate parolee played by Sydney Sweeney, who lands an opportunity as a housemaid for a wealthy couple portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. The job initially holds promise, but then reveals disturbing secrets that propel the story forward.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

