The R-rated thriller The Housemaid continues to hold firmly at the box office and will soon cross a major global milestone. Sydney Sweeney starrer is also on the verge of beating this acclaimed psychological thriller by Martin Scorsese, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Scroll below for the deets.

The Housemaid at the worldwide box office

Sydney Sweeney starrer thriller collected $3.9 million on its sixth three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 94 theaters and dropped 53.9% this weekend, but still managed to place in the domestic top five. The film came in at #4 just like last weekend in the domestic box office rankings. After the sixth weekend, the domestic total of the film is $115.19 million.

According to Deadline‘s report, The Housemaid collected $21.3 million at the overseas box office this weekend. With that, the film’s overseas total has hit $179.4 million. Adding the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide collection is $294.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $115.1 million

International – $179.4 million

Worldwide – $294.5 million

Inches away from surpassing Shutter Island

Shutter Island, directed by Martin Scorsese, is one of the most acclaimed thriller films of the 21st Century. The neo-noir psychological thriller collected $294.9 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Sydney Sweeney starrer is inches away from surpassing the global haul in Shutter Island. The Housemaid has surpassed the worldwide haul of Shutter Island on Monday only but the numbers have not yet been revealed.

What does it mean for the film?

Beating Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese‘s Shutter Island is not just about the number alone. It is about status, genre impact, and historical context. It is significant because Shutter Island is one of the most popular psychological thrillers ever, backed by a major director and a global star. The Housemaid surpassing Leo’s film shows just how strong its audience appeal and word of mouth are, placing it among the top-performing titles in the genre.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Housemaid was released in the theaters on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $1B Overseas, Overtakes The Highest-Grossing Video Game Adaptation Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News