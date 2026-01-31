Catherine O’Hara was a beloved Hollywood icon whose film and television career made her a respected and sought-after name in the industry. After her tragic passing on January 30, let’s look back at the highlights of the decorated actress’s illustrious film career and her highest-performing roles.

There are the five highest-grossing movies of O’Hara’s career.

5. Over The Hedge

Box Office Gross : $343 million

: $343 million Release Date : May 19, 2006

: May 19, 2006 Where To Watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Directors: Tim Johnson and Karey Kirkpatrick

Plot: Over the Hedge is an animated feature film based on the comic book of the same name. It follows a bunch of anthropomorphic hedge animals as they try to get by in a human neighbourhood. The lead star of the show is a crafty raccoon named RJ (played by Bruce Willis), who finds himself indebted to a ruthless black bear named Vincent (played by Nick Nolte) after unwittingly destroying the bear’s stash of food.

Catherine O’Hara plays the supporting character of Penny, who’s a porcupine and the wife of Lou (played by Eugene Levy). The two are portrayed as a loving satire of an American suburban family, indulgent in their parenting.

4. Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Box Office Gross : $358.9 million

: $358.9 million Release Date : November 20, 1992

: November 20, 1992 Where To Watch : Amazon Prime Video, Disney+

: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Director: Chris Columbus

Plot: Home Alone 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1990 Christmas classic, and sees Catherine O’Hara reprise her role as Kate McAllister, the mother of the film’s main character, Kevin McAllister (played by Macaulay Culkin). Following the events of the original film, Kevin McAllister runs away from home after another fight with his family, only to find himself in the crosshairs of the original film’s villains, Harry and Marv, who have escaped from prison and want to make him pay for thwarting their schemes the last time.

This results in Kevin going missing, and the family arriving in New York to search for him. Meanwhile, Kevin has to do his best to survive his predicament with his arch-nemesis burglars, while also trying to stop their next robbery attempt that targets New York’s toy stores.

3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Box Office Gross : $451.9 million

: $451.9 million Release Date : September 6, 2024

: September 6, 2024 Where to watch : AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video

: AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video Director: Tim Burton

Plot: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 horror-comedy called Beetlejuice. Many of the people involved in the original film returned for the sequel, including Tim Burton as director, Michael Keaton as the titular poltergeist, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara as Lydia’s adoptive mother, Delia Deetz. Following the events of the first film, Delia Deetz’s husband, Charles Deetz, has died. Lydia Deetz, meanwhile, narrowly escaped Beetlejuice’s clutches after nearly being forced into a marriage with him. She instead started a family of her own with a television producer named Rory (played by Justin Theroux).

Lydia’s relationship with Rory and her daughter, Astrid Deetz (played by Jenna Ortega), is strained in part due to her becoming a televised psychic and host of the paranormal talk show Ghost House. Things take a turn for the messy when Lydia realizes that Beetlejuice might still be stalking her, even as Rory attempts to pressure her into a marriage, and she struggles to repair her relationship with her daughter.

2. Home Alone

Box Office Gross: $476.6 million

$476.6 million Release Date: November 16, 1990

November 16, 1990 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies

Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies Director: Chris Columbus

Plot: This Christmas classic remains one of the most enduring pop culture staples of the 1990s, and among Catherine O’Hara’s most iconic roles. The film follows the trials and tribulations of the McAllister family, with Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) as the main character and Catherine as his mother, Kate McAllister. The film sees Kevin accidentally left behind when the family leaves town for a trip to Paris. Kate is horrified and guilt-ridden after discovering what’s happened, and tries her hardest to reunite with her son.

Kevin, however, has trials of his own to endure, as a pair of burglars, Harry and Marv, are plotting to rob his neighbourhood, and Kevin is in the unfortunate position of having to fend them off all by himself.

1. Elemental

Box Office Gross : $484.8 million

: $484.8 million Release Date: June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023 Where to watch : Disney+, YouTube Movies

: Disney+, YouTube Movies Director: Peter Sohn

Plot: Elemental comes from the venerated Pixar studio, and tells the story of anthropomorphic classical elements, with fire, water, earth, and air each having their own lands and social customs. The main character of the film is Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), a fire elemental who works with her family at a convenience store called the Fireplace but struggles with her temper. When Ember and her family move to Element City, they face scorn and discrimination from the other classical elements.

It is here that Lumen encounters the city inspector, Wade, who puts her in a difficult position after catching her bursting a water pipe during a stress-induced outburst. Because of Wade reporting this to his superiors, the Fireplace store risks being shut down, and he and Lumen eventually team up to stop it.

Catherine O’Hara stars in a minor but significant supporting role as Brook Rippler, the mother of Wade and his siblings Alan and Lake.

