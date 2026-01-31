Alexis Ortega was a Mexican actor who lent his voice to several popular Hollywood movies in his career. The young actor tragically passed away on January 26 at the age of 38. The exact cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Since the news broke, fans have taken to the Internet to pay tribute to the popular actor. Here are five Hollywood films that you can watch in his remembrance. Ortega lent his voice for the Spanish version of these titles.

1. Big Hero 6

Release Date: November 7, 2014

November 7, 2014 Director: Don Hall, Chris Williams

Don Hall, Chris Williams IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Where to Stream: Disney+

Big Hero 6 is a Marvel superhero film that focuses on Hiro Hamada. He is a young robotics expert who teams up with a robot named Baymax to investigate his elder brother’s death. Ortega voiced Hiro’s character in the Spanish version of the film. The movie was well-received by the audience and became a box-office success. It’s available on Disney+.

2. Captain America: Civil War

Release Date: May 6, 2016

May 6, 2016 Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Where to Stream: Disney+

Ortega provided his voice for Spider-Man in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the films he has notably worked on is Captain America: Civil War (2016). It showcases Steve Rogers going head-to-head with Iron Man for his friend Bucky. The film’s available on Disney+.

3. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Release Date: December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Where to Stream: Disney+

Besides Marvel, Alexis Ortega also had his tryst with the Star Wars franchise. Rogue One serves as a prequel to the original Star Wars film. It’s also the first anthology film in the entire space opera franchise. The film focuses on how the Rebel Alliance defeated the Empire. It was well received by critics and became a box office success. The film is available to stream on Disney+.

4. Finding Dory

Release Date: June 17, 2016

June 17, 2016 Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Where to Stream: Disney+

Finding Dory is a sequel to Finding Nemo and focuses on the namesake amnesiac fish. She goes on a journey to finally reunite with her parents. It remains a family-friendly, light-hearted entertainer worth watching. The film is streaming on Disney+.

5. Cars 3

Release Date: June 16, 2017

June 16, 2017 Director: Brian Fee

Brian Fee IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Whereto Stream: Disney+

Cars 3 remains a relatively lesser talked-about film in the franchise. A sequel to Cars 2, the film is directed by Brian Fee. Ortega dubbed for the lead character, Lightning McQueen, in the Spanish version.

The movie focuses on the race car, now a veteran, trying to prove his relevance as more advanced cars arrive to compete. The film features several funny and emotional moments. Its climax is bound to surprise you and make you fall in love with the franchise again.

Other films by Ortega include Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. Alexis Ortega also worked as an actor, in addition to lending his voice to Hollywood films. Some of his acting credits include La Casa de las Flores and Luis Miguel: The Series. Both of these television series were released in Spanish.

