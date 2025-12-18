Made on an estimated budget of $150 million, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 has now collected a worldwide box office total of $1.143 billion. This puts the film well beyond its production cost and past its estimated $375 million break-even point, using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule. Among all 2025 releases, it currently trails only Ne Zha 2, which leads the year with a $1.902 billion global haul (Box Office Mojo).

Having already outgrossed several earlier blockbusters, including The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Captain Marvel (2019), Zootopia 2 is now closing in on the worldwide box office totals of two major Marvel hits: Chris Evans-led Captain America: Civil War and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man 3. Here’s a closer look at how much more the animated juggernaut needs to earn to surpass them globally.

Zootopia 2 vs. Captain America: Civil War & Iron Man 3 – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the three films stack up at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $263.9 million

International: $878.9 million

Worldwide: $1.143 billion

Now, here’s how the two Marvel blockbusters performed at the worldwide box office:

Captain America: Civil War: $1.155 billion

Iron Man 3: $1.216 billion

Based on these figures, Disney’s animated sequel is currently around $12 million short of overtaking Captain America: Civil War and approximately $73 million behind Iron Man 3. At its current pace, Zootopia 2 is expected to surpass Civil War in worldwide earnings. However, with Avatar: Fire and Ash set to dominate the theatrical landscape in the coming weeks, overtaking Iron Man 3 may prove far more challenging, making it a scenario that remains to be seen rather than a certainty. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

How Far Is Zootopia 2 From Entering the All-Time Top 30?

With a current worldwide box office total of $1.143 billion, Zootopia 2 presently ranks as the 32nd highest-grossing film of all time (Box Office Mojo). To crack the coveted Top 30 list, the animated sequel needs to surpass the film currently occupying the 30th position: Captain America: Civil War, which stands at a global total of $1.155 billion.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Main Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

