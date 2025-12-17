James Cameron’s epic Avatar: Fire and Ash’s pre-sales are the hottest thing in China and the rest of the world. The epic saga has picked up pace and is going steady with its pre-sales at the box office in China. However, it is trailing behind Zootopia 2 and the sensational anime movie of the year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s pre-sales dailies. It surpassed the pre-sales total of Jurassic World Rebirth in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score has recently been revealed, and it has received a 71% rating from 150 critic reviews. The critics praise the cutting-edge visual effects and say that it repeats the narrative beats of its predecessors to ‘frustrating effect’. The ratings for Avatar 3 are lower than The Way of Water’s 76% ratings on the aggregate site.

Avatar 3’s pre-sales collection in China after four days

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash completed its four-day of pre-sales with steady hold. The movie collected over $7.5 million after four days of pre-sales at the box office in China. It is for the period from December 17 to 21, and there are still two days left before the pre-sales end. It is on track to hit the $10 million mark in China.

4-day pre-sales collection breakdown

Wednesday, early screenings – $350k

Thursday previews – $810k

Friday, opening day – $2.8 million

Saturday, day 2 – $2.7 million

Sunday, day 3 – $1.1 million

Total – $7.5 million

Comparison with Zootopia 2 & Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s pre-sales

It has also been reported that Avatar 3 remains far behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which clocked $11.6 million, and Zootopia 2, which amassed $13.4 million in four-day pre-sales cumes. 119k screenings are already open for bookings on day 4 of pre-sales and are only under Zootopia 2’s 135k.

Avatar 3 could surpass Avatar: The Way Of Water’s $57.1 million opening and pose a strong challenge to Godzilla vs. Kong’s $69.2 million, putting it in contention for the third-biggest post-COVID opening weekend for a Hollywood film. Only F9 and Zootopia 2 would remain ahead, with the final result largely dependent on word of mouth from early screenings and previews, which begin on Wednesday. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 29: Less Than $6M Away From Breaking Into The All-Time Top 100 Grossers List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News