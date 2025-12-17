Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to rack up box office wins one after another. The horror sequel has slipped into the top 5 highest-grossing horror movies of the year and has also secured a place among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025.

These feats put the movie in a comfortable spotlight. However, the numbers continue to add more spice to the story as the United States market refuses to slow down the film’s box office sales.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Daily Box Office Earnings Show Strong Hold In The US

The film has managed to earn more than a million dollars every single day since its release, holding that streak for 11 straight days. On Monday, it pulled in $1.4 million, a 72.4% drop compared to the previous day’s $5.3 million, and a 51.6% drop compared to the previous Monday’s $3 million. Even with those drops, the consistency stands out, especially for a horror sequel riding its second weekend wave.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $96.8 million

International – $78.1 million

Total – $175 million

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Budget Recovery & Profit Status

So far, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has grossed $96.8 million domestically, and internationally, it has collected $78.1 million. Together, that brings the worldwide total to $178.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The domestic $100 million mark is now very close, which stands out considering the ongoing discussion about the sharp difference between critic reviews and audience reactions. The debate has not slowed ticket sales at all, and the numbers continue to speak for themselves.

The $200 million worldwide mark is also expected to be crossed in the coming days. Even before reaching that milestone, the movie has already passed its budget break-even point with room to spare. From a studio perspective, this kind of performance brings relief and confidence, especially in a genre that often relies on quick openings and fast drop-offs.

Outgrossing M3GAN & Rise In Horror Movie Rankings

Another notable development is that the film has surpassed Universal Pictures’ 2022 sci-fi horror hit, M3GAN. The 2022 movie ended its run with $180 million worldwide, including $95.1 million from the domestic market. While M3GAN was a clear hit at the time, its sequel, released earlier this year, failed to replicate the success and ultimately became a major box office disappointment. In comparison, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 looks steady and unfazed.

With its current pace, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is closing in on passing M3GAN on the all-time horror chart. It has already generated more revenue in the domestic market and may surpass M3GAN in the global market as well. The film has now climbed into the list of top 40 highest-grossing horror movies of all time, sitting at the 37th position, right behind the 1999 horror hit Sleepy Hollow. For a sequel that sparked divided opinions, the box office story tells a confident and very profitable tale.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

