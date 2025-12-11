Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is a supernatural horror sequel that knows its audience far too well. The sequel was released in theatres only a year after the release of the first movie, and it wasted no time in pulling fans back to the dim corners of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

The film leans into its game origins, and Abby Schmidt slips back into the story as if the animatronics have been waiting for her this whole time. The eerie atmosphere, familiar faces, and a foreboding sense that something old is about to be awakened all contribute to unsettling the audience from the very first frame.

However, what is truly surprising is the sharp divide in opinions between moviegoers and critics regarding the film’s quality.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Records Massive Rotten Tomatoes Divide

The reaction around Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 grows louder by the day, and the numbers begin to paint a picture that is hard to ignore. It now holds a 15% critics score and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, landing a record-breaking 72% gap.

The Boondock Saints held the previous record with a 65% difference between its 26% critics’ score and 91% audience score. Even the first Five Nights at Freddy’s film created a 53% split with its 33% and 86% scores for critics and fans, respectively. But the sequel has pushed the divide between tomatometer and popcornmeter to a new level, backed by 100 critic reviews and more than 2,500 verified audience ratings.

The conclusion, therefore, is quite clear. The movie is a very entertaining production, even though it might not win any Oscars next year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Cast, Story, & Returning Faces

Behind the camera, Emma Tammi returns to direct, with Scott Cawthon shaping the script around the second game. The film brings Abby back one year after the events of the first story, reconnecting her with the animatronics as deeper secrets about Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza come to light.

The cast expands this time, with Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Theodus Crane, and Kellen Goff returning to their roles, while Skeet Ulrich, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, and Megan Fox join the roster. Matthew “MatPat” Patrick steps in as the voice of Toy Bonnie, adding another familiar name for fans to spot.

Watch The Trailer Of Five Nights At Freddy’s 2:

