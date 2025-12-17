The video game adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, is enjoying a good run despite such poor ratings from the critics. It is now on track to surpass a sci-fi flick with stronger ratings at the worldwide box office, having been released in 2025. The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is the #23 highest-grossing film of the year and will be moving closer to this year’s top 20 global grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Josh Hutcherson starrer is also the fifth highest-grossing horror film of the year and is expected to end its run staying in that spot only. Since Weapons collected $268.9 million at the worldwide box office, the Five Nights at Freddy’s might not be able to surpass it. The film could cross $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

Based on Box Office Mojo’s report, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $1.46 million at the domestic box office on its first Monday. It dropped by 51.6% from its first Monday when it collected $3.0 million in North America. The horror sequel completed its eleven-day run at the domestic box office, collecting $96.8 million. It will cross $100 million on Friday.

Internationally, the film has earned $78.17 million, which adds 44.7% of its global total. Allied to the domestic total of $96.8 million, its worldwide collection is $175.01 million. It will move closer to the $200 million milestone in its third three-day weekend at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $96.8 million

International – $78.2 million

Worldwide – $175.0 million

On track to beat Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands is a sci-fi film that opened with strong numbers, reviving the franchise. It collected $182.9 million so far at the worldwide box office. The critics gave it 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 got just 16%. Since it is already running in the theaters, the Elle Fanning starrer is still running in theaters and is the 23rd highest-grossing movie of the year. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is less than $10 million away from the worldwide collection of Predator: Badlands.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is inching closer to beating the global total of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. The heist thriller has collected $213.6 million worldwide so far and is the 20th highest-grossing film of 2025. The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is now aiming to enter the 2025 top-grossers list. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

