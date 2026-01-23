Happy Patel, starring Vir Das in the lead role, has tanked at the Indian box office. Released amid low buzz, the film was expected to gain momentum after its release in theaters, but it failed to attract audiences. Set in the Delhi Belly zone, the film couldn’t find any takers and, despite a moderate budget, has emerged as a major disappointment, with a recovery of less than 30% in the opening week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Happy Patel earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Bollywood spy-action-comedy film was released on January 16. It received mostly mixed reviews from critics and a similar reception from the audience. With such feedback, the film failed to pick up at ticket windows, sealing its fate in the first week itself. Coming to the latest update, it earned just 17 lakh on its day 7, pushing the tally to 5.52 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 6.51 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.25 crores

Day 2 – 1.6 crores

Day 3 – 1.5 crores

Day 4 – 45 lakh

Day 5 – 35 lakh

Day 6 – 20 lakh

Day 7 – 17 lakh

Total – 5.52 crores

Happy Patel is a washout!

With just 5.52 crores coming in the first week, Happy Patel has been a washout at the Indian box office. While there’s no official word about the budget, the film was reportedly made at 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 5.52 crores, thus recovering only 27.6% of the budget. The poor run has left the film with a low number of shows in the second week. So, it won’t be making any significant earnings from now on, and it is heading towards a lifetime net collection below 6 crores.

With recovery remaining well below 50%, Happy Patel has secured a flop verdict, per Koimoi’s parameters. For Bollywood, it’s the third setback of 2026 after Ikkis and Rahu Ketu.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 5.52 crores

Recovery – 27.6%

Verdict – Flop

