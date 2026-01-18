Biographical war drama Ikkis was special for so many reasons. It marked the theatrical debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. It celebrated our unsung hero, Arun Khetarpal, and marked the final film of the late veteran star Dharmendra. Sriram Raghavan’s directorial has wrapped up its box office run. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

How much did Ikkis earn at the Indian box office?

Ikkis was released on New Year’s 2026. Despite a favorable response, the biggest obstacle it faced was the limited screen count due to the domination of Dhurandhar. In addition, there was also competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

According to the final update, Ikkis wrapped up its box office run in India, collecting 35.35 crores net. It ran in theatres for a period of exactly two weeks. Including taxes, the gross total of Dharmendra‘s posthumous film concluded at 41.71 crores. Unfortunately, the biographical war drama is a losing affair, as it could only recover 59% of its reported budget of 60 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 30.25 crores

Week 2: 5.10 crores

Total: 35.35 crores

Agastya Nanda makes over 2X higher debut than Abhishek Bachchan!

Abhishek Bachchan also made his theatrical debut with a war film. Refugee, released in 2000, was an average affair at the box office with a lifetime collection of 17.08 crores. In comparison, Agastya Nanda has recorded a 107% higher debut.

How much did it earn worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Sriram Raghavan‘s film amassed 3.50 crore gross. Combined with the domestic run, its worldwide total concludes at 45.21 crore gross.

Ikkis Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 35.35 crores

India gross: 41.71 crores

Budget recovery: 59%

Overseas gross: 3.5 crores

Worldwide gross: 45.21 crores

Verdict: Losing

