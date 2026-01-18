The Fukrey gang members, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, came together to entertain us with another comedy-drama, Rahu Ketu. Vipul Vig’s directorial is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar at the Indian box office. Check out its total collection after 2 days.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2

While Ikkis has made its way out of theatres, there are still other new releases that the comedy adventure is battling against. There’s Vir Das and Mona Singh’s Happy Patel, along with Ashutosh Rana’s One Two Cha Cha Chaa. But the major impact is due to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate even in its 7th weekend.

According to estimates, Rahu Ketu earned 1.60 crores on day 2. It managed to showcase a 60% jump in collection, compared to the opening day of 1 crore. The cumulative total in India has now reached 2.60 crore net. Including GST, the gross collection stand at 3.06 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.60 crores

Total: 2.60 crores

What is the budget of Rahu Ketu?

While an official confirmation has not been provided by the producers, Rahu Ketu is reportedly mounted at a decent cost of 25 crores. In 48 hours, the makers have recovered around 10% of the total investments. The journey is going to get challenging as Border 2 will steal a chunk of the screens on January 23, 2025.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2 Summary

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 2.60 crores

Budget recovery: 10%

India gross: 3.06 crores

More about the comedy drama

Directed by Vipul Vig, the Bollywood comedy drama features an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday. It is produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions and will be released in theatres worldwide on January 16, 2026.

