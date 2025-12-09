This party season just got louder and more exciting as the makers of Rahu Ketu have released the first song from the film. The song titled Madira features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey. The track has arrived right on time to power up every New Year’s celebration, and its upbeat energy is already winning attention.

After teasing fans with a fun and quirky glimpse into the film through its recently released teaser, Zee Studios and BLive Productions have now turned the heat up with Madira, a song that matches the film’s cosmic comedy theme with a dance-floor punch. A high-energy party anthem with infectious beats, the song is set to become the go-to track for every New Year’s bash this season.

Shalini Pandey Stuns In A Sizzling Avatar With Pulkit & Varun

While the song itself is packed with party-friendly beats, what truly stands out is Shalini Pandey’s sizzling screen presence, marking a never-before-seen avatar for her. With fluid dance steps, striking visuals, and bold styling, she commands the spotlight effortlessly. Alongside her, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma bring their energetic charm and sharp choreography, making the song a total crowd-pleaser.

View this post on Instagram

Composer Opens Up About Madira

Composed by Vikram Montrose, Madira is sung by Simar Kaur, Abhinav Shekhar & Vikram Montrose, with lyrics penned by Abhinav Shekhar. Talking about the creation of the song, the composer shared, “We wanted to craft a track that captures the madness and fun of Rahu Ketu. Madira is all about letting go and enjoying the moment — the perfect energy for the film and for the party season.”

About The Film

Directed by Vipul Garg, Rahu Ketu is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions. The film promises a celestial comic ride where the planets may not always align — but the laughs definitely will. Rahu Ketu hits theaters on January 16, 2026, making it one of the early releases to look forward to next year.

Watch Madira Song From Rahu Ketu

