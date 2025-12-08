Ever since Border 2 was announced, it triggered a strong sense of anticipation among fans of the iconic 1997 film. The return of Sunny Deol, whose portrayal became etched in the memories of Indian cinemagoers, once again brought the character into the spotlight. Now, as the buzz continues, a statement from Col. Rajeev Bharwan of the Indian Army has added emotional depth to the conversation and struck a meaningful chord with audiences across the country.

Nearly 28 years after the release of the 1997 war film Border, the franchise is returning with Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol once again. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, adding a new chapter to the story for a new generation of viewers.

The film’s promotional campaign rolled out with character posters beginning with Sunny Deol, followed by first looks of Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Each reveal sparked ongoing discussion and growing curiosity across social media platforms.

Col. Rajeev Bharwan Shares His View On Sunny Deol’s Presence In The Franchise

Amid the building buzz, Col. Rajeev Bharwan of the Indian Army weighed in on Sunny Deol’s presence in the Border universe. He said, “Uniform toh kai actors pehente hain… par uska asli maan aur wazan sirf Sunny Deol utha sakta hai.” His words reflect the lasting impact Sunny Deol’s performance left in the original film — an interpretation many fans still revisit when they think of cinematic portrayals of soldiers.

For generations of viewers, Sunny Deol’s portrayal in Border has remained one of the most stirring representations of a soldier on the Indian screen. He did not simply wear the uniform; he gave it soul. His performance became a benchmark for how a soldier is seen and felt in cinema.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd, 2026.

