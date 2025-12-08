Salman Khan is a blockbuster brand in himself, regardless of occasional misses at the box office. Whenever a Salman Khan film arrives, theaters turn festive, fans fill seats, and the superstar’s signature charm and style take over. With his massive stardom and unmatched fanbase, audiences have long awaited to see him return with something grand, and the superstar has finally given them a reason to rejoice.

Kick 2 Confirmed After A Decade

Salman Khan subtly revealed that he is currently working on Kick 2. Yes, you got that right, the 2014 blockbuster film is getting a sequel after 10 years. While hosting the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, the actor casually dropped the update. During the Grand Finale of the reality show, the actor delighted fans with a major announcement.

While interacting with one of the contestants, he revealed that he has officially begun working on the highly anticipated sequel Kick 2. In a moment that instantly went viral, he said, “I’m currently doing Kick 2.” This revelation has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans excited and buzzing with anticipation.

The original Kick remains one of Salman’s biggest and most loved films, creating a massive wave at the box office upon its release. Directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-packed entertainer starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. With the confirmation of Kick 2, expectations are sky-high as fans await another blockbuster from the superstar.

So far, it’s only confirmed that Kick 2 is in the making, and other important details are still under wraps. It’s unknown whether the sequel will feature the original cast or will be a fresh chapter with a new ensemble and storyline. All questions and curiosity around the movie will be answered only when the makers make it official.

What’s Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has several major projects lined up, including the highly anticipated spy-verse crossover Tiger vs. Pathaan. His next release will be Battle of Galwan, a film depicting the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, reportedly eyeing a 2026 window.

