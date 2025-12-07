It has been 105 days, and Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live session has started. The final five contestants – Amaal Malik, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal will finally wait for the moment when Salman Khan will call two of them on stage and lift the hand of the winner, closing this season at an all-time high!

The show has started, and the contestants are sharing their final thoughts about the journey of this reality show! The show has started with a final toast. Amaal Malik did not forget to recall his best friend Shehbaaz Badesha‘s line – Have a glorious day, while he is all set and optimistic to lift the trophy!

The five contestants also chose their favorite corners in the house as they live their final moments in Salman Khan‘s show. While Tanya chose Kalpu Kaka, her soulmate tree with whom she shared her thoughts, Pranit chose the two chairs where he shared banters with friend Malti. Gaurav Khanna chose his secluded corner, while Farrhana admitted that the garden couch gave her strength!

Salman Khan has kick-started the show with a clean-shaven look and dancing to the tunes of Yeh Hai Jalwa. The rest of the contestants have joined him on stage as well. He has welcomed everyone for the last time in this season and promises a fun end to this season of Aapki Sarkar! He even announced it as one of the most successful seasons of not only Bigg Boss 19, but any reality show on Indian Television!’

Bigg Boss 19 Winner!

23:51 PM

Finally, Gaurav Khanna wins this season of Bigg Boss 19 and proves he does what he says, “Trophy to main hi jeet ke jaaunga!”

The Final Eviction

23:20 PM

The final eviction from the show has been made. Pranit More was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 at the last stage and the final two contestants of the show have been revealed – Farrhana Bhatt & Gaurav Khanna!

The Second Finale Eviction

22:56 PM

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday arrived on stage to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. They also discussed some emotional moments of the finalists and asked them to leave their baggage in the house. The actors were on stage to announce the next eviction, though! The second finalist to get evicted from Bigg Boss 19 is Tanya Mittal!

The First Finale Eviction

22:23 PM

Family members entered the house, and one of them was supposed to take their family member out of the show. The first eviction on the finale was shocking as no one expected Amaal Malik to be out of the show! Yes, the singer, composer, who was fiery on Bigg Boss 19 has finished 5th on the show!

The Bhojpuri Tadka!

22:08 PM

Salman Khan welcomed Pawan Singh on the show, and they entertained the audience well. Pawan could not recognize Shehbaaz, which made the audience erupt in laughter! The Bhojpuri superstar also asked Farrhana to say a romantic Bhojpuri dialogue in anger! The stage was set on fire when Neelam joined him with her thumkas!

Pranit More VS Salman Khan!

21:58 PM

Salman Khan asked Pranit More’s mother about her son, roasting the superstar again and again. She lovingly said, “Jaane dijiye matti daaliye.” Salman Khan hilariously told her, “Matti to daalunga hi.”

The Family Reunion!

21:54 PM

Salman Khan welcomed the families of the contestants on stage, and all of them looked lovely, wanting their loved ones to win! Daboo Malik was roasted by Salman Khan, and he sportingly mimicked himself! Pranit More’s father was in awe of Kunicka Sadaanand.

Tanya Mittal Blocks All

21.45 PM

The top five contestants were asked who they would like to block and DM once they are out of the house. Pranit decided to block Baseer Ali and DM Awez Darbar. Tanya decided to block everyone, and Salman Khan asked everyone to be thankful!

The Last Fight

21.32 PM

Salman Khan schooled Baseer Ali for badmouthing Bigg Boss 19. He also asked him why he unfollowed Nehal. Baseer apologized and reasoned he turned bitter since he was out of the show!

The Final Roast

21:26 PM

Salman Khan roasted the contestants for one final time and asked Tanya Mittal to shut up. He also tried to play cupid for Pranit More and Malti Chahar. He once again reassured that Gaurav Khanna is a superstar!

