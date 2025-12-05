The excitement among viewers is at an all-time high as The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning with a fresh season. The update arrived out of nowhere on a quiet weekday evening, making the surprise even more exciting. Netflix has now confirmed that the show’s fourth season will be available to stream soon.

Season 4 Release Date & Promo Announcement

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 will start streaming on Netflix from December 20. The platform shared a fun promo to reveal the date, shortly after rumours began circulating about leaked episodes online. Rather than ignoring the rumour, makers decided to create something entertaining from it.

More About Season 4’s Promo

In the promo, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek appear in their well-known characters. Netflix posted the video with a cheerful message that encouraged fans to mark the date for the show’s grand return.

The announcement post reads, “Humne socha ek “save the date” hum bhi bhej de 😜 Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 20th December, only on Netflix!.”

What Season 4 Is Expected To Offer Viewers

The new season brings back Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil Sharma does not appear in the promo, as he might have been involved with his new film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Even though he missed the announcement video, he is expected to return to host the whole season as usual.

Season 4 promises more comedy, more madness and the same lively energy that has made the show a household favourite. The previous season concluded in September with Akshay Kumar as the final guest, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of fresh episodes ever since.

The upcoming season is expected to feature new jokes, quirky characters and celebrity guests from different industries. With Netflix backing the show again, viewers can expect a seamless and uninterrupted streaming experience.

Interested viewers can catch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 on Netflix from December 20.

