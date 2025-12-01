Rashmika Mandanna starring The Girlfriend created plenty of conversation during its theatrical run. While the film received mixed reviews, Rashmika’s performance was universally praised. Directed by National Award winner Rahul Ravindran, the film tells a deeply personal story that resonated with a certain segment of the audience, and its digital debut is finally around the corner.

The Girlfriend OTT Release Date & Platform

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Girlfriend will premiere on December 5, 2025. The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This allows audiences to watch the movie in their regional language. The announcement post on X reads, “Meet Bhooma Devi, 𝚃̶𝚑̶𝚎̶ ̶𝙶̶𝚒̶𝚛̶𝚕̶𝚏̶𝚛̶𝚒̶𝚎̶𝚗̶𝚍̶ MA Literature :) ❤️.”

Meet Bhooma Devi, 𝚃̶𝚑̶𝚎̶ ̶𝙶̶𝚒̶𝚛̶𝚕̶𝚏̶𝚛̶𝚒̶𝚎̶𝚗̶𝚍̶ MA Literature :) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gNg7aMPW4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 30, 2025

With Rashmika’s growing national popularity, the OTT performance is expected to be closely watched. The film features Deekshith Shetty as the male lead, with strong supporting performances from Rao Ramesh, Anu Emmanuel and Rohini Molleti. Produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilinen, the movie also boasts music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and a background score by Prashanth R. Vihari.

More About The Girlfriend

The film centres around the story of Bhooma, played by Rashmika Mandanna, a quiet and thoughtful postgraduate literature student. She begins a relationship with Vikram, a charming young man who seems loving at first. As Bhooma gets closer to him, she slowly realises that Vikram is not the ideal partner she believed him to be.

His caring nature turns into possessiveness, and his attention slowly becomes a form of control. Bhooma finds herself trapped in a relationship where her choices, emotions and dreams begin to shrink under Vikram’s influence. The film follows her struggles with emotional pressure as she attempts to understand her own worth.

The film’s biggest strength is Rashmika’s performance. She brings vulnerability, confusion and quiet courage to Bhooma’s journey, making the character feel real and relatable.

The Girlfriend will be available to stream on Netflix starting on December 5, 2025.

Check out The Trailer For The Girlfriend Below:

