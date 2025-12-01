Dulquer Salmaan’s emotional thriller Kaantha has been one of the most talked-about Malayalam releases of the year. Upon its theatrical release on November 14, 2025, the audience and critics were impressed with Kaantha’s intense plot line, quality visual presentation, and Dulquer’s exceptional acting performance. Now that its theatrical run has concluded, Kaantha will be available digitally soon for individuals who were unable to see the movie in theaters.

Kaantha Set For Digital Premiere

Kaantha is anticipated to debut on OTT platforms in the near future. According to 123Telugu reports, Kaantha is set to begin streaming on Netflix in India beginning December 12, 2025. Viewers will be able to watch Kaantha on Netflix in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, making Kaantha available to viewers throughout the country. It should be noted that there has been no official confirmation from either the filmmakers or Netflix regarding the film’s release date.

#Kaantha OTT Release: Buzz in industry circles suggests that Netflix is planning to stream Kaantha from December 12, 2025. It’s expected to be available in Tamil, Telugu and a few other Indian languages. The platform is yet to put out an official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/1SCCFe6sEy — MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) December 1, 2025

Netflix has been housing several of Dulquer’s recent hits, and Kaantha is another strong addition to the slate. With a mix of mystery, drama, and high emotional stakes, the film is expected to find a wider audience in its streaming phase.

More About Kaantha

Kaantha takes viewers back to 1950s Madras, where the story unfolds in the world of cinema. At the heart of the film is Ayya, a respected filmmaker who has shaped many careers through his vision and storytelling. Among the actors he discovered is T. K. Mahadevan, an emerging star whose popularity has grown because of Ayya’s guidance.

Their bond begins to crack when Mahadevan takes charge of a women-centric film that Ayya had originally titled Shaantha. In an attempt to shape the movie around his own heroic image, Mahadevan changes the title to Kaantha. This decision pushes their relationship into troubled territory and becomes the turning point of the story.

The film builds its tension through layered characters, old-world charm, and the emotional conflicts that shape the film industry of that era. Kaantha features strong performances from its cast, with Dulquer Salmaan leading the narrative with impressive control. The supporting team, comprising Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, and Ravindra Vija, adds to the intensity of the unfolding mystery.

Check out the trailer of Kaantha below:

