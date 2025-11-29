For fans of Mollywood horror maestro, writer-director Rahul Sadasivan, the wait to watch Diés Iraé at home is finally over. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is set to hit OTT next week. The film clicked both commercially and critically, and like most Rahul Sadasivan movies, you can spot a bit of Western horror influence here too. The only recent exception to that style was his previous film, Bramayugam.

Diés Iraé also tries to expand Rahul’s cinematic universe by connecting it to his earlier film Bhoothakaalam. It does not significantly alter the main plot, but a character from Bhoothakaalam makes an appearance here, and there are a few references to events from that film. So if you have not watched Bhoothakaalam yet, you might want to catch it before streaming Diés Iraé.

Diés Iraé Streaming Details

After theatrical, the buzz around Pranav Mohanlal’s latest horror flick, Rahul Sadasivan’s Diés Iraé, just got real — as it’s headed to streaming soon. The film, which first scared up theaters on Halloween, will hit OTT on JioHotstar starting December 5, 2025. The streaming platform announced it on their social media handle with the caption – “The Day of Wrath is here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Malayalam (@jiohotstarmalayalam)

In India, JioHotstar is bringing Diés Iraé to streaming. For viewers abroad, Simply South is also likely to carry the film, though they have not officially confirmed anything yet. They have not announced a release date or even mentioned the title. However, a recent Instagram post from them shows a red hair clip, which is an important part of Diés Iraé, along with the phrase “the end is near.” This is most likely a hint toward the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simply South (@simplysouthtv)

Diés Iraé Plot

Rohan Shankar, played by Pranav Mohanlal, is a rich, carefree playboy who has always lived life on his own terms. Everything changes when one of his ex-girlfriends dies by suicide after he breaks up with her and cuts all contact. Rohan, an architect by profession, visits her home to offer condolences. While there, he quietly takes a small hair clip from her dressing table as a keepsake. From that moment on, strange events begin to crash into his life. Something unseen starts stalking him, attacking him, haunting him.

Diés Iraé: Cast & Crew

As mentioned earlier, Rahul Sadasivan serves as both the writer and the director. The cast includes Pranav Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Arun Ajikumar, and Athulya Chandra. The music by Christo Xavier fits the mood of the film perfectly. Shafique Mohamed Ali handles the editing, while Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer. The film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios.

Diés Iraé Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Ekō Ending Explained: The Malayalam Mystery Thriller Leaves Viewers Perplexed With Its Climax

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News