Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has exceeded expectations not only in India but also in the overseas market. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well so far. Specifically talking about the overseas collection, it recently crossed the 30 crore mark and in the meantime surpassed Mohanlal‘s 2025 hit, making it a big victory for son Pranav. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Malayalam horror thriller was theatrically released on October 31. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it has been enjoying a favorable word of mouth. Internationally, the film got off to a strong start, and thanks to positive audience feedback, it maintained its momentum in the days that followed. As a result, it became a big money spinner.

How much did Dies Irae earn at the overseas box office in 19 days?

As per the latest collection update, Dies Irae has earned an estimated 33 crore gross at the overseas box office in 19 days, thus becoming a massive success. Out of this, the Middle East territory contributed the biggest chunk of 20.71 crores ($2.34 million), followed by 4.45 crores ($503K) from North America. The third-largest contributor is the UK-Ireland, with 4.12 crores ($466K).

Pranav Mohanlal defeats his father Mohanlal’s 2025 hit in the overseas market!

Mohanlal tasted historic success at the box office in 2025. Talking about the overseas run, his previous release, Hridayapoorvam, emerged as a big winner with a gross collection of 29.25 crores. Mohanlal’s son, Pranav Mohanlal, has surpassed this solid total with his latest release, Dies Irae. This is a big achievement for the actor, and with the upcoming release, he’ll be hoping to achieve more milestones.

More about the film

The Mollywood horror thriller is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It was produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banner of YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios. It was reportedly made on a budget of 24 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores An Impressive 12x Opening-Day Multiplier In 48 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News