Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has exceeded expectations at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well and has emerged as a winner already. After a good start, it has maintained the pace, and in the recent development, it surpassed Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam globally. Now, it is all set to overtake Hridayapoorvam in the domestic market as well. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Dies Irae earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

After doing well in the first two weeks, the Mollywood horror thriller entered the third week on a decent note. On the third Friday, day 15, it did a business of 52 lakh, showing no drop from day 14’s 52 lakh. On the third Saturday, day 16, it witnessed a growth and scored 89 lakh. Compared to Friday, it witnessed a growth of 71.15% on Saturday.

Overall, Dies Irae has earned an estimated 38.96 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 45.97 crores. From here, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 43-45 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.45 crores

Week 2 – 11.1 crores

Day 15 – 52 lakh

Day 16 – 89 lakh

Total – 38.96 crores

All set to overtake Hridayapoorvam

Recently, Dies Irae surpassed the global total of Hridayapoorvam, and now it is poised to surpass its domestic collection. For those who don’t know, the Mohanlal starrer earned 40.12 crore net at the Indian box office, which is expected to be surpassed in two days. Before concluding the run, the horror thriller might challenge Alappuzha Gymkhana‘s 44.27 crore net.

More about the film

Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film was theatrically released on October 31, 2025. It also featured Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, and others. It was produced by Chakravarthy, Ramachandra, and S. Sashikanth under the banner of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

