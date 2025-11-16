Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, and Leo Woodall carry Nuremberg with a level of intensity that continues to draw people to theaters, even as new releases fill the screens. Their work has helped the movie gain a small rise in US theater count, a rare sign of strength for a historical drama in a packed month. Many fans of war stories still head to cinemas for a closer look at this WWII drama, keeping the movie alive in the domestic market.

Nuremberg Box Office Performance

Released last Friday, on November 7, in 1,802 theaters, the movie opened with $1.4m on its first Friday and placed 5th on the US daily charts. Now, a week later, its theater count moved up to 1,830, and the domestic earnings climbed to $6.75m. The global total should be higher, though the overseas figures remain hidden for now.

Nuremberg crossed the one million daily mark only on its first two days, but after that, it moved through a series of low numbers except on Tuesday, which gave it some lift. On Friday, the film gained more energy with a rise of more than 90%, earning $700K compared to Thursdayâ€™s $367K, though this still placed it 52.1% lower than the previous Fridayâ€™s $1.4m start, per Box Office Mojo.

Modest Budget Gives Nuremberg A Chance To Break Even

The movieâ€™s opening weekend brought in more than $3.8m and with the second weekend now underway and a couple of days more left to add to the total, the movie is heading toward the $10m domestic mark.

The movie was made on a modest $7.4m budget under Sony Pictures Classics, and this gives it a fine chance to break even. It is also shaping up as a strong awards contender, as many viewers and critics have praised Russell Croweâ€™s performance as Nazi German politician Hermann Goring, a role that adds weight to the filmâ€™s award season hopes.

Nuremberg is also aiming to work its way into the top 100 highest-grossing domestic titles of the year. It has already crossed one milestone by passing the $6.7m domestic run of Mike Flanaganâ€™s 2025 sci-fi adaptation The Life of Chuck. With more days at the box office ahead, the movie remains on a steady path.

