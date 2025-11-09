Nuremberg is turning into a surprising success for Russell Crowe. The World War II drama has become one of the actor’s most well-received films in years, marking a powerful return to form for the Oscar winner. Crowe plays Hermann Göring, Adolf Hitler’s second-in-command and a key figure in the Nazi regime. The film follows the story of American psychologist Douglas Kelley, played by Rami Malek, who is tasked with determining Göring’s mental state before the historic Nuremberg trials.

Nuremberg Audience Score Revealed

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Nuremberg holds a near-perfect 95% audience score based on more than 250 verified ratings. If the score remains steady, it would become Russell Crowe’s highest-rated movie among audiences since L.A. Confidential, which currently holds a 94% rating. The critical score tells a different story, standing at 68% from 102 reviews.

The reactions from reviewers have ranged from mixed to generally positive. Many praised the attention to historical detail and the performances of the cast, with one critic calling the tone “consistently confusing,” and noting some pacing issues, yet audiences seem far less concerned with these flaws.

Russell Crowe’s Performance Sparks Award Buzz

The growing acclaim has sparked speculation that Crowe could return to the Academy Awards conversation. If nominated for Best Actor, it would mark his first nod since A Beautiful Mind in 2002. He previously won the Oscar for Gladiator.

While Nuremberg’s success adds another high point to Crowe’s busy career, he has several upcoming projects, including Billion Dollar Spy, The Beast in Me, and Bear Country, all of which are in post-production, and he continues filming The Weight. Rami Malek, meanwhile, is working on his next film, The Man I Love.

Nuremberg is now playing in theaters.

