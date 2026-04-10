Russell Crowe’s Last Film’s Box Office Performance

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe is a celebrated actor known for delivering impactful performances in L.A. Confidential (1997), The Insider (1999), Gladiator (2000), A Beautiful Mind (2001), Cinderella Man (2005), and American Gangster (2007), among others. His last theatrical release was the period psychological thriller Nuremberg (2025), which earned $56.8 million against a relatively modest production budget, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, all eyes are on his latest feature, Beast, and how it performs critically and commercially.

Beast, which has now been released in American theaters, also features Luke Hemsworth and Daniel MacPherson in key roles and centers on an MMA legend who is pulled back into the brutal sport for one final fight. Last year, Dwayne Johnson starred in Benny Safdie’s sports drama The Smashing Machine, which told the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr.

However, despite positive critical reception and Dwayne Johnson’s transformative performance, it underperformed in theatres. That film turned out to be his least-grossing theatrical release since the 2006 dark comedy thriller Southland Tales. Now, let’s see how much Russell Crowe’s Beast must earn to outgross the 2025 film at the global box office.

First, let’s take a look at the domestic and global box office performance of The Smashing Machine, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.4 million

International: $9.7 million

Worldwide: $21.1 million

What These Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that Beast would need to earn at least $21.1 million worldwide to surpass Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine in total global earnings. Even if the film opens in the $8-10 million range domestically (more than The Smashing Machine’s $5.8 million opening) and receives decent support from international markets, it has a realistic chance of crossing that mark.

Since the target audience for a film like Beast does not significantly overlap with recent releases such as Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany, there is a strong possibility that it could attract its own share of moviegoers to theaters. That said, there should be more clarity on the final verdict in the coming weeks as the film continues its theatrical run.

What’s Beast All About?

After years of being away from the cage, a former MMA fighter is pulled back into the brutal world when his younger brother is put in danger. He reunites with the coach who once shaped his career, and prepares for one last fight against a powerful champion who is hellbent on destroying his legacy.

Beast – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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