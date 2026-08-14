Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi starrer Awarapan 2 has kicked off to a flying start at the Indian box office. It exceeded all expectations in advance booking. The Bollywood action drama has now recorded the second-best morning occupancy of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 registered an occupancy of 22.62% during the morning shows on day 1. The pre-release hype was favorable, but no one expected such a thunderous response to the sequel. With little to no competition in Bollywood, the trends will only improve during the evening and night shows.

Mind you, there’s competition from Batwara 1947, but it is dominating the ticket windows! On its day 1, Sunny Deol starrer has registered a morning occupancy of only 7.54%. In comparison, Emraan Hashmi’s film is performing far better. Guess it’s already clear who’s going to rule the Independence Day weekend in 2026!

2nd best morning occupancy of 2026

Awarapan 2 surpassed every single Bollywood film of 2026 except Dhurandhar 2 to register the second-best morning occupancy in Bollywood. The list includes Border 2, Dhamaal 4, and Cocktail 2, among other biggies!

Check out the highest morning occupancy among Bollywood releases of 2026 on day 1:

Dhurandhar 2: 43.15% Awarapan 2: 22.62% Border 2: 19.46% Cocktail 2: 11.08% Welcome To The Jungle: 11% Bhooth Bangla: 10.02% Dhamaal 4: 10% Alpha: 9.92% Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 9.85% Ek Din: 9.62%

Can it score a 20 crore+ opening?

There is no major release in Bollywood currently, as even Dhamaal 4 has saturated the box office. In the Hindi belt, Spider-Man: Brand New Day may compete, but both genres are completely different. At the current pace, Awarapan 2 will easily surpass expectations and score a 20 crore opening on day 1. Fingers crossed!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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