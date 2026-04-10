Project Hail Mary has emerged as Andy Weir’s highest-grossing film adaptation at the North American box office. The sci-fi adventure movie has surpassed The Martian’s domestic haul in under a month. The movie has been keeping it steady at the box office. It has been stumped from the top by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as 2026’s top-grossing movie domestically, and this win over The Martian will keep its morale high. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi adventure movie featuring Ryan Gosling has a huge budget, so it must maintain this momentum to achieve significant success. The film has amassed more than $400 million worldwide, and this weekend it will cross its next major mark. It is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel, and holding up against the $200 million opener at the cinemas is commendable, and it is showing minimal drops at the box office.

Project Hail Mary’s box office collection in North America on its 3rd Wednesday

Project Hail Mary has dropped to #2 in the domestic box office rankings and is expected to stay there for the coming days. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the Ryan Gosling starrer collected $3 million on its third Wednesday at the domestic box office. It is the third biggest third Wednesday among March releases. It is more than Dune 2’s $2.8 million third Wednesday gross. After 20 days, the domestic total for the film has reached $229.07 million.

Surpasses The Martian as the 2nd-highest-grossing Andy Weir adaptation

The epic science fiction survival film The Martian, directed by Ridley Scott and featuring Matt Damon in the leading role, is set on Mars. The Martian became one of the highest-grossing films of the year of its release. It collected $228.4 million in its domestic lifetime and over 154 days. Project Hail Mary has surpassed The Martian’s domestic haul in just 20 days.

The Martian collected $630.1 million worldwide, and Project Hail Mary is expected to beat that eventually, too. The Ryan Gosling starrer is tracking to earn around $650 million to $720 million globally, and it is poised to surpass The Martian eventually.

Box office summary of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $229.1 million

International – $203.9 million

Worldwide – $433.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: The Crucial Number It Needs To Outshine Christopher Nolan’s Last 5 Debuts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News