After a celebrated TIFF premiere, Nuremberg was released this Friday. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, opened with tepid numbers at the North American box office, landing a spot in the domestic top 5. It leans more towards award-season, adult-oriented prestige cinema, which sits between mainstream and arthouse. Keep scrolling for the deets.

At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film received a four-minute standing ovation, one of TIFF’s longest. Critics gave it a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. They said, “Russell Crowe delivers a strong performance, and Nuremberg is a well-made historical drama. However, its slow pace and emotional restraint limit its exploration of the subject’s complexity.”

Nuremberg’s box office collection on its day 1 in North America

Nuremberg, starring Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Rami Malek in key roles, debuted at #5 in the domestic rankings on its release day, this Friday. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $1.4 million across 1,802 locations in North America. The film is expected to stay at #5 in its opening weekend.

The box office is slow now, with few crowd-pulling films. Regretting You and Black Phone 2 earn steady daily numbers, while Predator: Badlands is expected to draw more viewers. Nuremberg has a limited audience and a limited number of screens, resulting in minimal growth.

What is the film about?

Nuremberg is a psychological thriller and historical drama directed by James Vanderbilt, based on Jack El-Hai’s 2013 book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist. Rami Malek and Russell Crowe lead the cast, joined by Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, Wrenn Schmidt, Lydia Peckham, Richard E. Grant, and Michael Shannon in supporting roles.

As the Nuremberg Trials approach, U.S. Army psychiatrist Douglas M. Kelley (Rami Malek) must assess the mental fitness of captured Nazi leaders. Among them is Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe), the Luftwaffe head and Hitler’s second in command. Kelley and Göring become opponents in a psychological struggle, exploring guilt, sanity, and power as the world’s first major war-crimes tribunal unfolds.

