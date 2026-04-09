In case you’re fond of watching movies featuring intense fights inside the ring or a cage, there’s good news. A relatively understated MMA film, Beast, is all set to hit U.S. theaters via Lionsgate on April 10, 2026. The film stars Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, and Daniel MacPherson. It remains to be seen how the sports drama performs during its opening weekend in North America and how well it holds through the weekdays and subsequent weekends.

Among modern MMA-centric films, one movie that grabbed the attention of cinephiles was Gavin O’Connor’s Warrior (2011), starring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton. However, despite its critical acclaim, the film grossed $13.7 million domestically and $23.3 million worldwide against an estimated $25 million budget. So, it will be interesting to see whether Russell Crowe’s star power can attract audiences to theaters this time for the MMA film Beast.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what Beast would need to earn at the domestic box office to outgross each of the lowest-grossing films in the Rocky and Creed franchises.

Rocky & Creed Franchises – Domestic Box Office Performance

Let’s take a look at how the Rocky and Creed films have performed at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Rocky (1976): $117.2 million Rocky II (1979): $85.2 million Rocky III (1983): $124.1 million Rocky IV (1985): $127.9 million Rocky V (1990): $40.9 million Rocky Balboa (2006): $70.3 million Creed (2015): $109.8 million Creed II (2018): $115.7 million Creed III (2023): $156.2 million

Based on the above figures, Rocky V is the lowest-grossing film in the main Rocky franchise, while Creed is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. To surpass them, Beast would need to earn at least $40.9 million to beat Sylvester Stallone’s 1990 film and $109.8 million to outgross the Michael B. Jordan-led 2015 boxing drama.

If the Russell Crowe starrer opens in the $15-20 million range domestically, benefits from positive word-of-mouth, and maintains steady weekday and weekend holds during its first month, it could potentially surpass Rocky V in North America. However, overtaking Creed’s $109.8 million domestic total appears unlikely at this stage. That said, the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot of Beast?

After years of being away from the cage, a former MMA fighter is pulled back into the brutal world when his younger brother is put in danger. He reunites with the coach who once shaped his career, and prepares for one last fight against a powerful champion who is hellbent on destroying his legacy.

Beast – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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