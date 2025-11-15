Russell Crowe and Rami Malek’s new movie, Nuremberg, is slowly gaining traction among domestic viewers in the US. The movie had a limited theatrical release, yet for the last couple of days it has settled among the top three titles in the US daily charts. It holds the number three position, right below Predator: Badlands and Regretting You. The rise has surprised many, as the movie did not start with a loud buzz but has grown through steady audience interest.

Nuremberg Box Office Performance

Nuremberg, released on November 7, 2025, opened with $1.4 million on Friday, while holding the fifth spot in the US daily charts at that time. It has now made more than $6 million domestically, though the international numbers are still awaited, per Box Office Mojo.

With a reported budget of around $7 million, the movie needs a bit more push at the box office to break even, but its climb in the daily charts hints at a possible sleeper hit by the end of its run. Its slow but steady growth has worked in its favor as more viewers are discovering it now.

Nuremberg Midweek Earnings Hold Against Competition

After Tuesday, when the movie earned more than $881K following its $3.8 million opening weekend, Nuremberg made around $442K the next day. The dip was close to 50%, yet the numbers stayed ahead of fellow release Sarah’s Oil ($360K), previous releases like Emma Stone’s Bugonia ($297K), the horror hit Black Phone 2 ($341K), anime title The Chainsaw Man The Reze Arc ($391K) and earlier big budget flops such as Tron: Ares ($139K) and One Battle After Another ($69K).

The movie held its ground and kept attracting viewers even as the weekday drop showed up. The same pattern continued on Thursday as Nuremberg made more than $367K. The dip stood at 16.9% compared to the previous day, although the movie still held onto its number three spot and remained ahead of all the titles mentioned above.

With the second weekend underway, Nuremberg is on track to reach nearly $10 million worldwide. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, yet audiences have widely embraced it. It now stands as one of the strong contenders for the upcoming Oscars.

