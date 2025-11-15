Having completed seven weeks in theaters, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, has reached an impressive global box office total of $198.3 million. With the film now available on digital platforms, theatrical footfalls are expected to decline, making its upcoming box office milestones harder to predict. After likely crossing the $200 million mark, its next 2025 target will be Snow White’s global earnings of $205.7 million.

Widely regarded as one of the year’s best-reviewed films, One Battle After Another has also surpassed several notable past hits. And now, Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller is closing in on the worldwide total of John McTiernan’s Cold War spy classic The Hunt for Red October, led by Sean Connery. Here’s how much more the film needs to earn to overtake that target at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Hunt for Red October – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $69.6 million

International: $128.6 million

Worldwide: $198.2 million

The Hunt for Red October – Box Office Summary

North America: $122 million

International: $78.5 million

Worldwide: $200.5 million

Based on these figures, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another is currently trailing Sean Connery’s Cold War spy thriller by approximately $2.3 million at the worldwide box office. Given its current momentum and assuming its digital release doesn’t significantly slow down theatrical turnout, the film is expected to surpass The Hunt for Red October within the next few days. A clearer box office verdict is expected to be released soon.

One Battle After Another, Almost On Par With This Chinese Fantasy Comedy

As of now, One Battle After Another is narrowly trailing the global box office total of the 2018 Chinese fantasy-comedy film The Island (198.3). The Hollywood action thriller needs only about $51K more to surpass it – an amount it may have already crossed by the time you’re reading this.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

