Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has concluded its historic run at the Indian box office. Even before its opening day, it had surpassed the lifetime earnings of Suzume and emerged as the highest-grossing anime film at the overseas circuit. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has set new benchmarks and how! Scroll below for the closing collection.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Indian Box Office (Final Update)
The Japanese dark fantasy animated action film was released in India on September 12, 2025. It witnessed a 56-day-long run in theatres. Akaza’s Return accumulated 72.77 crore net at the box office, which is approximately 88 crores in gross earnings.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the highest-grossing anime film in the history of the Indian box office. It earned 780% higher than Suzume, which earlier held the #1 spot with its lifetime total of 10 crore gross.
Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing anime films in India (gross collection):
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 88 crores
- Suzume: 10 crores
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: 9.80 crores
- Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary: 9.50 crores
- Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers: 8.75 crores
Wraps up as the #5 foreign grosser of 2025 in India
Infinity Castle is also the 5th highest-grossing foreign film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Final Destination Bloodlines (63.18 crore net) by a considerable margin. However, the Ufotable production remained behind The Conjuring: Last Rites (81.56 crore net).
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing foreign films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning: 106.90 crores
- F1: 101.95 crores
- Jurassic World Rebirth: 100.56 crores
- The Conjuring: Last Rites: 81.56 crores
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 72.77 crores
Infinity Castle India Box Office Closing Collection
- Net earnings: 72.77 crores
- Gross earnings: 88 crores
- Verdict: Blockbuster
