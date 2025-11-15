Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has concluded its historic run at the Indian box office. Even before its opening day, it had surpassed the lifetime earnings of Suzume and emerged as the highest-grossing anime film at the overseas circuit. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has set new benchmarks and how! Scroll below for the closing collection.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Indian Box Office (Final Update)

The Japanese dark fantasy animated action film was released in India on September 12, 2025. It witnessed a 56-day-long run in theatres. Akaza’s Return accumulated 72.77 crore net at the box office, which is approximately 88 crores in gross earnings.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the highest-grossing anime film in the history of the Indian box office. It earned 780% higher than Suzume, which earlier held the #1 spot with its lifetime total of 10 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing anime films in India (gross collection):

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: ⁠88 crores Suzume: 10 crores Jujutsu Kaisen 0: 9.80 crores Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary: 9.50 crores Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers: 8.75 crores

Wraps up as the #5 foreign grosser of 2025 in India

Infinity Castle is also the 5th highest-grossing foreign film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Final Destination Bloodlines (63.18 crore net) by a considerable margin. However, the Ufotable production remained behind The Conjuring: Last Rites (81.56 crore net).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing foreign films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning: 106.90 crores F1: 101.95 crores Jurassic World Rebirth: 100.56 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites: 81.56 crores Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 72.77 crores

Infinity Castle India Box Office Closing Collection

Net earnings: 72.77 crores

Gross earnings: ⁠ 88 crores

Verdict: Blockbuster

