Akhanda 2 is Tollywood’s next and final big release of 2025, following Pawan Kalyan’s OG. While OG turned out to be a failure, expectations are high for the upcoming Akhanda sequel. The film has been mounted on a grand scale, and it is said to be the biggest film of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Now, the latest about the biggie is that the makers have paid the duo of Balayya and Boyapati Srinu a hefty salary. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the upcoming Tollywood fantasy action drama serves as a sequel to the 2021 successful film Akhanda. With the sequel factor in play, the film is expected to mint big numbers at the box office. Apart from that, the successful track record of director Boyapati Srinu and Balayya together has generated immense confidence in the trade.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu receive a solid remuneration for Akhanda 2!

Akhanda 2 marks the fourth collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. All of their previous collaborations, Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, performed well at the box office. Considering their unbeaten track record together, both have been paid a solid amount by the makers, giving them their career-best remuneration.

Reportedly, Nandamuri Balakrishna charged 40 crores for Akhanda 2, marking his highest-ever salary. It’s a hike of 100% from Daaku Maharaaj’s salary of 20 crores. Srinu received a solid 35 crores for directing the film.

The Akhanda sequel was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores. So, if we compare the cumulative salary of the duo, which is 75 crores, it accounts for 37.5% of the film’s budget.

Akhanda 2 is Balayya’s most expensive movie

As mentioned above, the upcoming sequel was made on a budget of 200 crores. With this amount, it has become the most expensive film of Balayya by a considerable margin. His previous releases, Daaku Maharaaj, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Veera Simha Reddy, were made on budgets ranging from 100 to 120 crores.

With a significant increase in cost compared to previous movies, fans expect a memorable theatrical experience from Akhanda 2.

