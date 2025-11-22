Some humans have an innate desire to travel, while others do it out of necessity for a better future, better opportunities, or even love. One of the most aspirational destinations for Indians is the United States. However, obtaining a visa legally is a challenge for many, as the visa approval rate for Indians is among the lowest. Still, some find a way to reach there illegally, though they cannot travel directly to the US via plane. The journey is a struggle.

Back in the day, Dulquer Salmaan starred in a film that explored the illegal journey from India to the US, depicting the long route through several countries and the harsh realities of dealing with human smugglers and deadly challenges.

Plot of Comrade In America

The film begins in Kerala and starts as a typical action comedy romantic venture. The protagonist, Aji, played by Dulquer Salmaan, is a rebellious young man still in college and an active member of the communist party. For the sake of the party, he is not afraid to get his hands dirty. His father, Mathews, played by Siddique, follows a different political ideology, which causes some surface-level conflict between them. However, they come together whenever Aji faces a problem.

Aji is in love with Sarah Mary Kurien, played by Karthika Muralidharan. She was born and brought up in the US and was sent to her ancestral home in Kerala to complete her college education. There, she meets Aji and falls in love with him—the first half moves forward in this manner.

The survival thriller element emerges in the second half of the film, where Aji is compelled to travel to the US via Latin America by land.

OTT Availability: Where You Can Watch Comrade In America?

Comrade in America, abbreviated as CIA in its posters and marketing materials, was previously available on Netflix. However, the licence may have expired because it is no longer available on Netflix in India. The film is currently available for free on YouTube.

