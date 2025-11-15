The Kannada film Usiru is now moving from theatres to streaming after its late August release. Directed by debutant Panem Prabhakar, the thriller explores faith, trauma, and revenge through two parallel storylines. The film did not make a strong impact during its theatrical run but has found a digital home, giving viewers another chance to explore its dark and emotional storyline.

When & Where To Watch Usiru Online?

Usiru will start streaming on Sun NXT on November 21, 2025. The platform announced it on X with the line, “Love made him fight. Loss made him dangerous. USIRU From Nov 21 on SunNXT!!” The poster streaming platform shared includes the tagline “for her he returns to war,” which makes the revenge angle pretty clear.

The film will stream only in Kannada for now. Viewers who prefer other languages will have to wait for dubbed versions to be released later..

What Is Usiru About?

The story unfolds in two tracks. On one side is Raj, played by Tilak Shekar, a cop who begins investigating a set of strange crimes involving the deaths of pregnant women. As he studies the case, he realises the murders take place on certain dates that match his own wife’s expected delivery date. The investigation suddenly turns urgent as Raj races to stop the next attack.

Running parallel to this is the journey of Surya, a troubled youngster played by Santhosh Nadivada. Surya grows up scarred by the murder of his parents and lands in prison for attempted killing during his teenage years. His life slowly changes under the guidance of a kind prison officer, played by Bala Rajwadi, and the officer’s daughter, Siri. After his release, Surya begins his search for the truth behind his past, pushing him into danger as he seeks justice.

The two tracks eventually move toward a common point, tying together themes of revenge, fear, and second chances. The cast includes Priya Hegde, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Apoorva Nagaraj, and others who add weight to the emotional and investigative parts of the film.

Even though the film received mixed reviews in theaters, Usiru may find a better audience online. Viewers who enjoy suspense dramas with parallel narratives and strong emotional layers may find Usiru a worthwhile watch on OTT.

Check out the trailer of Usiru below:

