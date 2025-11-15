SSMB29 has quickly become one of the most talked-about films in Indian cinema, and for good reason. With SS Rajamouli directing and a star cast led by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the expectations are sky-high. The project was announced as a globe-trotting action adventure, and every update since has only increased the curiosity around it.

Fresh reports now suggest that the team isn’t rushing anything. The scale is massive, the locations span internationally, and Rajamouli’s vision demands time. As the film grows bigger on paper, the release window seems to be shifting from 2026 to a later year, and the latest buzz gives fans a clearer idea of when they can finally expect it.

SSMB29 Release Date Reportedly Locked

According to X handle, LetsCinema, SS Rajamouli’s untitled project with Mahesh Babu, often referred to as SSMB29, has locked its release window for March 25, 2027. The shoot will likely run through most of next year since the team has to travel to multiple countries and handle extensive visual effects work.

Earlier, there was speculation that the movie might be released by late 2026, but now it seems that Rajamouli prefers to take his time so the movie can match global standards.

SSMB29 – Meet The Cast

The makers recently released a poster featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. The look suggests he’s a sharp and calculating villain with a scientific twist, setting up a strong clash with Mahesh’s character.

After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair…… pic.twitter.com/E6OVBK1QUS — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 7, 2025

Mahesh Babu plays a bold explorer, a role inspired by African folklore and classic Hollywood adventurers like Indiana Jones. It’s a big shift from what he has done before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

The cast got even bigger with Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining as the female lead. Her first-look poster introduced her character, Mandakini. The poster shows her in a bright yellow saree with a gun in hand, hinting at a mix of charm, mystery, and danger. This film marks her comeback to Indian cinema after quite some time.

The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI.#GlobeTrotter pic.twitter.com/br4APC6Tb1 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 12, 2025

The official title will be revealed at the GlobeTrotter Event in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. The entire event will stream on JioHotstar for Indian viewers. With big names, grand ideas, and Rajamouli’s signature ambition, the film is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the decade.

