The grand premiere event of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure GlobeTrotter is set to be streamed online. Marking a groundbreaking digital launch, the event is expected to deliver an unforgettable cinematic extravaganza featuring high-energy performances and the much-anticipated global premiere of the film’s teaser.

When & Where To Stream The GlobeTrotter Event?

The GlobeTrotter Event, featuring the highly anticipated film’s first look and teaser launch, will be exclusively livestreamed on JioCinema on Saturday, November 15th, starting at 7:00 pm. The mega event will take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where over 50,000 attendees are expected to join the grand celebration.

Pushing the boundaries of scale and spectacle, the teaser and first look will be showcased on an extraordinary 130 ft x 100 ft screen, the largest ever in India, promising a larger-than-life visual experience. The celebration will also feature a power-packed live performance of the film’s title track by Shruti Haasan and Divine, followed by the grand reveal of a breathtaking three-minute teaser introducing Mahesh Babu’s character, shot amid the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Masai Mara.

Adding to the grandeur, Mahesh Babu himself will make a dramatic entrance leading into the teaser reveal, which will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display illuminating the skies over Ramoji Film City. The teaser, available in both English and Telugu, aims to connect with fans across India and worldwide.

For audiences at home, the exclusive live stream on JioHotstar will offer the first glimpse of the event in real time, with the full celebration also available for replay, ensuring no fan misses a single moment of this historic cinematic spectacle.

What Did SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu Say About GlobeTrotter Launch?

Talking about the one-of-its-kind launch, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, “This event is special – not just for the film, but for how cinema connects with audiences today. Streaming live on JioHotstar lets us bring a shared moment right into people’s homes, bridging the big screen and digital space. Globetrotter is about exploration, and this launch itself is a step into new ways of storytelling and engagement.”

Sharing his thoughts on the much-anticipated launch, Superstar Mahesh Babu said, “Being part of Globetrotter and sharing its first glimpse live on JioHotstar is truly exciting. It’s a moment that beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”

