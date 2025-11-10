Pradeep Ranganthan’s latest film, Dude, has already generated major buzz among the audience. The film was loved by the viewers in theaters, and with this response, the flick emerged as a massive success for Pradeep. However, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release, and the date for its digital premiere has been officially announced.

When & Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganthan’s Dude On OTT?

Just a few hours before, Netflix India took its official Instagram account and posted the OTT release date of Dude. The streaming giant confirmed that Pradeep’s latest film will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 14, 2025.

In addition, Dude will officially be making its digital debut in multiple languages. It includes Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This means that the audience just has to wait for a few more days to watch Pradeep Ranganthan’s latest film online.

For those unaware, the cast of Dude includes Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the key roles. Moreover, Neha Shetty, Hridhu Haroon, Satya, Raghuvaran, Garuda Ram, Dravid Selvam, and others are also part of the cast.

What Is The Dude Movie About?

The film Dude revolves around a romantic storyline between Agan and Kural. Both are childhood friends, but their bond gets complicated when Agan confesses his love for Kural. Now, the story witnesses their romantic bond and how Kural will realize her own feelings towards Agan.

The movie also touches on the emotional elements along with family drama. Overall, the movie is a treat for audiences who love to watch romantic films with some family drama as part of the story.

Not only Pradeep Ranganathan, but also Mamitha Baiju, is achieving heights in cinema with the success of Dude. Previously, she garnered significant attention from the audience in Premalu.

