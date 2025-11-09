Avihitham is one of the latest Malayalam films, which is a family comedy drama. Released theatrically on October 9, 2025, the film is directed by Senna Hegde. The movie is set in a village full of men and gossip about affairs and reveals the society’s perspectives towards women.

The word “Avihitham” literally means “adultery” or “an unlawful relationship” in Malayalam. However, for those who missed this on big screens, the film is set to stream online soon.

When & Where To Stream Avihitham Online?

Recently, JioHotstar Malayalam took to their official Twitter (X) account and posted the Avihitham OTT release date. The platform confirmed that the Malayalam film will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from November 14, 2025. The film is titled Avihitham – Not Just a Man’s Right.

The poster features all the men of a village with a woman in the middle. Avihitham will be available online in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. This means that the family drama can be watched online in multiple languages, which is more likely to get the film more coverage online.

What things should you know about Avihitham before watching online?

The film received great ratings from the audience online, and as of now, it has 8.8/10 IMDb rating. The film features Unni Raj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Rakesh Ushar, and Vrinda Menon as part of the cast.

The movie is rated as a black comedy-drama film. One of the crucial aspects of the movie is the topic it focuses on. With the comedic element and the humor, it promises a great cinematic experience to watch. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold when Avihitham streams online.

Avihitham Trailer

