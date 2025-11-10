Ever since the announcement of the grand Globetrotter Event, audiences have been counting down the days to witness India’s biggest-ever reveal. Slated for November 15, 2025, the event promises to be a one-of-a-kind spectacle. The anticipation reached new heights when Prithviraj’s striking first look as Kumbha was unveiled, instantly setting social media abuzz and fueling nationwide excitement.

Adding to the growing buzz, global icon Priyanka Chopra has now extended an open invitation to the world to join this monumental celebration. With her signature charm, poise, and confidence, Priyanka’s involvement has taken the anticipation to a new level, leaving fans across the globe eager to see what unfolds at India’s most anticipated event.

A Look At Priyanka Chopra’s GlobeTrotter Event Invitation

The makers took to their social media and wrote: “Lots of questions… it’s time to know. @priyankachopra calls the world to witness India’s Biggest Ever reveal on Nov 15th

According to an independent industry source, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted, we’re looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world with 100 ft height and 130 ft wide screen.”

“With Prithviraj’s powerful first look as Kumbha setting the internet ablaze and excitement rising by the hour, the event is now gearing up for a movie announcement that the country is looking forward to. The magnitude, energy, and build-up are unprecedented, turning this into one of the biggest events ever mounted in Indian entertainment,” the source added.

What To Expect From The GlobeTrotter Event?

Spearheaded by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and powered by superstar Mahesh Babu’s massive fan following, the November 15 event at Ramoji Film City is being touted as a once-in-a-generation spectacle. Expected to draw a crowd of over 50,000 fans, it promises to be one of the largest live fan gatherings ever witnessed in Indian entertainment, featuring a first-of-its-kind reveal crafted exclusively for a film announcement.

As excitement hits a fever pitch and anticipation builds nationwide, the Globetrotter Event is gearing up to mark a historic milestone in Indian entertainment. Fans have long awaited this iconic collaboration, and the buzz surrounding it is unparalleled. Having already placed Indian cinema firmly on the global stage, Rajamouli’s partnership with South superstar Mahesh Babu and global icon Priyanka Chopra is now being hailed as the next monumental chapter to watch out for.

