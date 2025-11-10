The Indian cinema industry received tragic news earlier today as Tamil & Malayalam actor Abhinay Kinger passed away due to serious health issues. The news is heartbreaking for his fans and co-stars. Famous for starring alongside Dhanush in Thulluvadho Ilamai, the late actor worked in multiple Tamil & Malayalam films.

What Was Abhinay Kinger’s Cause Of Death?

According to The Times of India, Abhinay was suffering from serious health issues. Over the past few months, he had serious liver issues and was getting treated in the hospital. A few photos of the actor in poor health surfaced on the internet, breaking the hearts of those who knew him.

Abhinay reportedly passed away around 4 AM on November 10, 2025. Recently, when the Tamil star attended a film festival, he raised concerns about his poor health. While undergoing treatment in the hospital, the star also sought financial contributions online. Prominent names, including Dhanush, KPY Bala, and fans, contributed to aid his hospital bills.

Actor Abhinay Kinger bro best known for his debut in the Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai and appearances in nearly 18 movies, after battling a severe liver disease at the age of 44 left us Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/quDoG8hfmG — Tripurari Chaudhary (@TipsChaudhary) November 10, 2025

Abhinay Kinger Is Not Only An Actor But A Multi-Talented Artist

Although Abhinay debuted in the industry as an actor, he later also worked as a dubbing artist for many notable stars. He dubbed the voice of Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal in the movies Thuppakki and Anjaan. In Paiyaa, he dubbed for Milind Soman’s character, and in Kaaka Muttai, he filled in for Babu Antony.

Heartfelt tribute to actor Abinay — the vibrant soul behind Thulluvadho Ilamai. His energy, passion, and unforgettable presence will live forever in Tamil cinema and in our hearts. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. 💔✨ #RIPAbi #ThulluvadhoIlamai… pic.twitter.com/IbvNNl5nKO — Kalatheeswaran R (@eshrofficial) November 10, 2025

The cinema industry will forever be grateful to Abhinay Kinger’s contributions to the industry. We at Koimoi extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late star.

