Following the success of Thamma, another film starring Rashmika Mandanna, The Girlfriend has finally hit the theaters. The film explores the life of a young woman entangled in complex relationships and her journey of self-discovery. Viewers are flocking to theaters to watch the film and have been sharing their initial reviews for the movie on X (formerly Twitter). Some have called it a must-watch film, while others are not very happy with it.

What Are Netizens Saying About X?

Fans are hailing The Girlfriend as one of the best Telugu films this year. A fan shared that the film is “a must-watch for everyone” and stated that Rashmika carried the movie beautifully. He added that The Girlfriend is “easily the best Telugu movie to come out this year.”

A MUST WATCH FILM FOR EVERYONE. #TheGirlFriend is easily the best Telugu film to come out this year. @iamRashmika — Shashank yadav (@S_Yaduvanshi8S) November 7, 2025

Another viewer appreciated the storytelling and direction. He called it “a sincere romantic drama with heartfelt moments and neat execution.” The tweet also thanked director Rahul Ravindran for making such an emotional film, adding that “Rashmika delivered her best performance, and Dheekshith was excellent in emotional scenes.”

#TheGirlFriend review : A sincere romantic drama with sensible storytelling & well-executed moments🔥💥💥@23_rahulr thanks for presenting an Excellent movie to us 🔥🫡@iamRashmika delivers top notch acting Climax💥🫡, emotional scenes💥🫡 dhekshith did fantastic acting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JB31dGs7vE — Aaryan🤷🏻😉😌 (@NobitaRC123) November 7, 2025

Many also praised Dheekshith Shetty’s acting. One user wrote that both Rashmika and Dheekshith gave “great performances.” He added that Dheekshith “handled the emotions perfectly,” and he can’t wait to see him in more films.

@Dheekshiths and @iamRashmika – great performances Deekshit Shetty did an amazing job in The Girlfriend! 👏 Loved his acting and the emotions he showed. Can’t wait to see him in more movies! #RashmikaMandanna #TheGirlFriend https://t.co/IyhRBTawPL — Rashmika USA Fan Club (@Rashmika_USA_FC) November 7, 2025

Not everyone felt the same, though. A few viewers found the film slow and heavy. One user said bluntly that The Girlfriend was “a painful watch.”

Another user added and called it “a total disappointment,” rating it just 1 out of 5.

Rating : 1/5 #TheGirlFriend https://t.co/hJWQ5IFM20 — Ran Vijay Singh (@fitcrunch30) November 7, 2025

Some thought the movie had a good message, but didn’t connect overall. A fan posted that the film had “a good point but poor execution” and felt “a bit artificial,” giving it 2 stars out of 5.

The Girlfriend: Overall Verdict

The reactions to The Girlfriend have been mixed, yet emotional, since the early reviews came out. Although some viewers found it slow-paced, many praised the performances, especially Rashmika Mandanna‘s powerful portrayal of a woman navigating heartbreak. Dheekshith Shetty also earned praise for his subtle and emotional acting.

Even though the movie feels uneven at times, the emotions and climax make it worth watching.

