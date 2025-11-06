A monumental collaboration is brewing in Tamil cinema as two of its greatest icons, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, prepare to reunite after an incredible 46 years. The last time these legends shared the screen was back in 1979 in the fantasy adventure Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, where Kamal played the titular hero and Rajinikanth portrayed the antagonist, according to The Indian Express. Both actors have since carved their own legendary paths, ruling Indian cinema for decades with unmatched charisma and influence.

Now, the two stalwarts are coming together once again for a brand-new project that’s already creating massive buzz across the industry. However, this reunion comes with a twist, Rajinikanth will be the protagonist, and Kamal Haasan won’t even appear on screen. So, how exactly is the veteran actor involved in the project?

Rajinikanth X Kamal Haasan – A Historic Reunion In The Making

The upcoming project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, is being produced by Kamal Haasan under his own banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. Superstar Rajinikanth is set to headline the magnum opus, while Sundar C, well-known for the Aranmanai franchise, will be directing the film. This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan officially confirmed the details through a social media post. That post included an image of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth standing together, a handwritten note, a typed note, and a photo featuring Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sundar C, and R. Mahendran together. It also confirmed that the film is expected to release during Pongal 2027, with Red Giant Movies serving as the distributor for Thalaivar 173.

While more details of the film have not been revealed yet, it is reported that the two megastars will come together as actor and producer. With this collaboration, both have joined hands but will not share the screen, as per 123Telugu. Haasan and Rajinikanth have acted together in about a dozen films, but their last was 46 years ago. It would be interesting to see two great actors of Indian cinema share the screen in a movie.

Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth To Act Together In An Upcoming Project?

While fans were hoping to see Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth face each other on screen once again, reports suggest that might take a little longer. According to 123Telugu, a separate project featuring both legends as co-stars is still on the cards, but production on Thalaivar 173 will begin first. Until then, this historic actor-producer reunion is enough to keep the excitement alive across Kollywood and beyond.

