Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is touted to be the next big thing from Kollywood. The magnum opus is arriving in theatres next year, and the buzz is already sky-high. It has the potential to break several existing records and set new ones. With the kind of anticipation surrounding the film, it might become the first-ever 1000 crore grosser at the worldwide box office from the Tamil film industry. However, according to the latest speculations, it may face some resistance from the Ranbir Kapoor-led magnum opus. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released in 2023, Jailer was a huge success globally, grossing over 600 crores. It was a rare commercial entertainer that managed to satisfy both critics and audiences. With such goodwill for the first installment, the hype for the sequel is at its peak already. From the opening day to its lifetime collection, it has the potential to set new benchmarks.

Jailer 2 is expected to wreak havoc at the box office

Since Jailer became quite popular among Hindi audiences after its OTT release, Jailer 2 is expected to earn strong numbers in the Hindi belt during its theatrical run. Already, the film is a hot property in the Tamil and Telugu markets. Even in Kerala and Karnataka, it will create havoc, considering Rajini’s strong fan base. In the overseas market, the brand of Thalaiva and sequel factor are enough to attract footfalls.

On the whole, Jailer 2 has the potential to be Kollywood’s first 1000 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. However, things might not be that easy when it releases in theatres. For those who are unaware, the Jailer sequel is reportedly scheduled for release in late June next year. And now, as per the latest speculations, even Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt’s Love & War is eyeing a release during the same period.

Ranbir Kapoor-led Love & War to hurt Jailer 2?

Love & War was scheduled to release during Eid 2026 (March 19), but due to the pending shoot, it has reportedly been postponed. If this is true, then Jailer 2’s business will be impacted in the Hindi belt, which is crucial for chasing the 1000 crore milestone. Not just the Hindi belt, but even in the overseas market, it will impact the screen count considering the brand of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

