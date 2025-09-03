Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next major project, Love & War, has already generated massive buzz. The film, starring the fresh trio Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, has indeed created a stir. While everyone has been waiting to know more about the movie, here comes a significant update. The new development around Love & War shooting is that director SLB is set to take it global with its climax.

The film, touted as a period drama, is already under production, with almost 125 days of shooting completed. A big schedule is presently underway on a mammoth set in Mumbai. A source close to the project revealed that SLB is set to take the film international, with filming scheduled in Italy. Reportedly, the maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will shoot the climax scene on the largest Mediterranean island, Sicily, Italy. This is supposed to be one of the grandest shoots of Love & War.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Vision: Love & War Goes International

The source said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Sicily, Italy. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film.”

The source adds that the climax of Love & War is set to deliver a powerful, dramatic peak, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali showcasing the stellar acting prowess of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky at its core. The insider added, “SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring the diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month.”

Love & War, a period war drama with elements of romance, is centered around a complex love triangle. It’s thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. Furthermore, the anticipation builds for SLB’s next LOVE & WAR, slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

