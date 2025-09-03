After building up massive anticipation around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the makers have now dropped a chartbuster song. Pulling in the 90s audience, the new track is a reimagination of Sonu Nigam’s classic Bijuria. After days of fan anticipation and social media buzz, the reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s chartbuster Bijuria has officially been released, and it’s poised to become the dance anthem of 2025.

Bijuria Returns: 90s Nostalgia Meets Modern Groove

The music video features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the lead cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While paying homage to the original 90s classic, the new version celebrates rhythm, passion, and modern flair. The new Bijuria maintains originality, bringing back the iconic Sonu Nigam but with a twist. The track is sung by Nigam, and adding a modern touch is Asees Kaur, whose vocals bring in freshness, sass, and an irresistible groove.

The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined, composed, and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, who also penned additional lyrics. The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by the maestros Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. With electrifying choreography, state-of-the-art visuals, and a pulsating new arrangement, Bijuria is ready to make waves across the globe.

The music video showcases Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, delivering a visual spectacle that’s as glamorous as it is high voltage. From their catchy hookstep to the dazzling aesthetics, every frame bursts with festive vibrance and cinematic flair.

Singer & Composer Opens Up About Rebooting Bijuria

Talking about Bijuria, Singer Sonu Nigam said, “Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version. Tanishk has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees has added her own flavor that elevates the track. Varun and Janhvi have made the track special with their amazing dance moves. Bijuria for me is nostalgic, it’s fresh, and it’s made to make people dance all over again.”

Composer Tanishk Bagchi added, “Reimagining a song like ‘Bijuria’ comes with a huge sense of responsibility. You don’t just remix, you reinterpret. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice in the track gave it authenticity and soul, and Asees brought a fierce, playful energy that gave the song a brand-new identity. It’s both a tribute and a celebration, and hopefully something that bridges generations.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and many other talented actors. It promises a fresh ensemble cast that brings charm and chemistry to the screen. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Dusshera, October 2, 2025.

