The internet is abuzz after the release of the Jolly vs Jolly video, showcasing a lively face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. In a fun-filled clash, Akshay’s Jolly Mishra champions Kanpur while Arshad’s Jolly Tyagi roots for Meerut, leaving Judge Tripathi—played by Saurabh Shukla—flustered as he hands over the final verdict to the audience. The banter is more than comic relief; it celebrates the legacy of the Jolly LLB franchise.

Kanpur vs Meerut: Jollys Face Off in a Hilarious and Highly Anticipated Showdown

The original Jolly LLB, featuring Arshad as the Meerut-based lawyer, was a box office hit and was praised for its strong content. Jolly LLB 2 then brought Akshay Kumar on board as Kanpur’s Jolly Mishra, marking his first 100 crore film of 2017. Now, in Jolly LLB 3, both Jollys finally meet on screen, generating tremendous excitement among fans. The playful rivalry has sparked a fun debate: Kanpur or Meerut—which city should host the trailer launch? Fans can cast their votes at www.jollyvsjolly.com.

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 boasts a stellar ensemble that includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. Promising sharp writing, nostalgic callbacks, and high-voltage performances, the film is shaping to be one of the year’s most anticipated cinematic clashes. With both Jollys bringing their signature wit and charm, audiences can expect laughter, drama, and a showdown that honors the franchise’s successful legacy.

Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on September 19th, and fans are already counting down the days to witness this epic Jolly vs Jolly face-off.

