The Jolly vs Jolly battle is in full swing ahead of Jolly LLB 3’s much-awaited trailer release. However, the latest banter between the two Jollys is not inside the courtroom but somewhat outside it. In a new video shared by Star Studios on Instagram, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi debate whether the movie’s trailer launch should take place in Kanpur or Meerut. Amidst the banter, Saurabh Shukla’s Judge Tripathi finds himself hilariously stuck in the crossfire and leaves the final verdict to the audience.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Launch: Jolly Mishra’s Kanpur Vs Jolly Tyagi’s Meerut

The new video was shared on social media with a caption that reads, “Kanpur का swaad ya Meerut का andaaz? Jolly Mishra vs Jolly Tyagi! Kahan hona chahiye #JollyLLB3Trailer launch? Vote NOW. Link in bio. #JollyVsJolly #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September.”

While deciding on the trailer launch venue, Akshay’s Jolly Mishra makes a “Kamal ka Kanpur” ki zabardast appeal, while Arshad’s Jolly Tyagi stands firmly with Meerut. Judge Tripathi, too frustrated to pick sides, then hands over the responsibility of the verdict to the audience. Fans are now asked to cast their vote for either Kanpur or Meerut here: www.jollyvsjolly.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @starstudios

More About Jolly LLB 3

The highly-anticipated Jolly LLB 3, presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, features a powerhouse cast of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. The film promises nostalgia, sharp writing, and the ultimate clash of two iconic performers, making it one of the biggest cinematic face-offs of the year. It will be released in theatres on September 19th.

You can check out the teaser for the movie here:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varma Returns To Horror With Manoj Bajpayee In Thrilling New Ride

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News