Param Sundari is currently running in theaters, and the film is getting a decent response from the audience. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film promises to revive the romantic comedy genre in Bollywood, and many believe that the Maddock film manages to somewhat restore the same.

The film also features stunning locations in South and in this article, let’s explore the real-life locations from the film.

Param Sundari Shooting Real-Life locations

The film witnesses Athirappilly Waterfalls’ breathtaking visuals. Even some of the shots of the ‘Pardesiya’ song, which is a popular track from the movie, also reinforce this location.

When Param moves to Kerala, there are also scenes from Athirappilly Waterfalls. For those who might not know, this is the largest waterfall in Kerala. Not only Param Sundari, films including Baahubali, Guru, and Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se also shot at that place.

Alleppey, Kerala, is another location where the film is primarily shot. As per Filmfare, the film has around 45 days of schedule at that place, making the visuals of the film even more spectacular to watch.

Ambalappuzha, a small town in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, is another location where Param Sundari was captured. The small town is mainly famous for the Sree Krishna Swamy Temple.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection so far

Param Sundari has completed three days at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs. 21.81 crore since its theater release. The first day opened with Rs. 7.25 crore and witnessed a big jump on day 2 with Rs. 9.25 crore.

The third approximate collection is Rs. 5.31 crore, but the final numbers are yet to be confirmed. With this, it seems that Maddock Films is just a few weeks away from getting their latest blockbuster.

